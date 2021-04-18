The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,528 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 523,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIVX stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

