The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $363.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last three months. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

