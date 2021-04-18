The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 668.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KODK opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

