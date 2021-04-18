The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,309 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $91.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

