The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 15,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

