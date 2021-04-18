Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.19.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.92. 2,590,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.36 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.