Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after acquiring an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. 316,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $92.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

