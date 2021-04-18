Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE TDW opened at $12.67 on Friday. Tidewater has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tidewater by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tidewater by 20.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

