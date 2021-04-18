Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of TBLMY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. 968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.45.
About Tiger Brands
