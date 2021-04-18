Time New Bank Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.03 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $28.89 million and $39.03 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 114.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00678434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00088665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.