Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $904.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $558.61 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $831.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $872.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

