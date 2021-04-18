Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $1.25 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

