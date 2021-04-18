Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report $46.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the lowest is $45.15 million. Transcat posted sales of $45.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $366.94 million, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,230 shares of company stock valued at $417,147. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Transcat by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

