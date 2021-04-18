Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

