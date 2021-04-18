Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $230.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.94 and its 200-day moving average is $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

