Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,465 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rambus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.39 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

