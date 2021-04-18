Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

