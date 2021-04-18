Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $252.42 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

