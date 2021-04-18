Truist Financial Corp Buys 29,205 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 223.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 78,459 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,864.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $41.99 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

