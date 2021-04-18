Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,282 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.42 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

