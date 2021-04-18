Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

