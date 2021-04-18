Truist Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Astec Industries worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

