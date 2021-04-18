Truist Financial Corp Has $963,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.