Truist Financial Corp Purchases 570 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

CODI stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

