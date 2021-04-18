Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

