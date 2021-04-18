Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $27.80 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

