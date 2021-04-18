UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

KC stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

