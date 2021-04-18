UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,096 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $19,618,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

CR stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

