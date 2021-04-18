UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

