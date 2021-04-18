UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,109,377.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

