UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,993 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invitae by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,135 shares of company stock worth $6,193,312 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

