UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

