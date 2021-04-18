UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 260,695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 189,412 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

