UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $73.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. 476,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $81.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

