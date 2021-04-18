UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 58,028 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,028 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $233.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.