UMB Bank N A MO Buys 2,366 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.