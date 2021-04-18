UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 1,445 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Visa by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,000,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $423,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,221 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $226.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

