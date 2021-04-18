Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 87,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

