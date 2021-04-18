United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 64,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

