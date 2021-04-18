Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBA. B. Riley upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of UBA opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.24 million, a PE ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $151,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

