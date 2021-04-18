Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for 5.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average is $190.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

