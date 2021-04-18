Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Bay Rivers Group’s 4th Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.15. 1,650,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,183. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $152.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

