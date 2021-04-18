Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $54,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 119,245 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 908,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 151,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

