Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $49,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 230,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 80,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 144,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.