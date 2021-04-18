Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.56. The stock had a trading volume of 232,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,449. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

