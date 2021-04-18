Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.00 and a 52-week high of $382.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

