Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 12.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $134.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

