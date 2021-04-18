Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires Shares of 212,167 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 212,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,078,000. Republic Services accounts for approximately 3.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

