Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 836,570 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 836,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,214,000. StoneCo accounts for approximately 8.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.30% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. 1,331,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

