Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

